FOX4 Forecast: A bit warmer

We're off to a clear and chilly start in Kansas City! Dress in some layers... the 30s feel like the 20s! Heading into the afternoon, we will see waves of clouds with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. A look at the weekend forecast in the updated Long Ranger here!

Joe's latest podcast is with a familiar face here in KC...former TV weatherman Joel Nichols. He's worked at a couple of TV stations here in the Metro and has had a great career over the years. In part 2 we talk about what he's up to now and some stories from his career

