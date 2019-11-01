Missouri’s Sen. Blunt, Rep. Cleaver both say impeachment process should focus on facts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt and Rep. Emanuel Cleaver both say the impeachment process should focus on facts and shouldn't be rushed.

Blunt, a Republican, said that he's looking into allegations that President Donald Trump engaged in improper conduct when he urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate the Biden family.

"Well, I'm on the Intel committee. We've been asked on the Senate side to look at this," Blunt said Friday. "At some point that might be disrupted by the House sending articles of impeachment over."

"But right now I think it better to try to assemble all the facts before you reach a final conclusion, as opposed to reaching a conclusion then trying to just find the facts meet that."

Earlier this week, the House of Representatives voted mostly along party lines to formalize an impeachment inquiry.

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a Democrat, voted to authorize the inquiry but said he's a no on impeachment for now.

"If a vote comes up, say let's do it before Christmas, I'm a no vote," he said. "And I won't change on that, so you can keep this tape. I'm not going to go for let's rush something through. I want something done very deliberately, and I want it to be done fairly."

39.099727 -94.578567