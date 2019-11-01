Nelson Atkins gearing up to host Dia de los Muertos festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Nelson Atkins Museum of Fine Art is gearing up to host their annual Dia de los Muertos festival.

The festival, held this Sunday, Nov. 3, recognizes the Mexican holiday commonly known as the Day of the Dead.

"It is a wonderful family free celebration with so many activities and folkloric dance performances, live music artists demonstrations, print demonstrations with the centerpiece being our collaborative altar right here in Kirkwood Hall," said Sarah Hyde Schmiedeler with the museum.

Dia de los Muertos originated thousands of years ago as a way to recognize members of the community who had passed on. In modern times, Dia de los Muertos is a multi-day celebration where the souls of the dead are encouraged to visit their living relatives.

Colorful altars feature photos of departed relatives and are often decorated with marigolds to guide the souls to their offerings.

The Nelson Atkins is partnering with the Mattie Rhodes Center for the celebration.

"We have art, which represents cultures from all over the world and all times. And so it's important that we bring those cultures to special attention with our festivals and our other programs and celebrate them as living cultures," Schmiedeler said.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find out more information here.