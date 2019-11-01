× Olathe family of 6 displaced after coming home to find house on fire

OLATHE, Kan. — As an Olathe family returned home from an early morning errand they found their home on fire. The fire was discovered at about 8:15 on Friday morning.

When fire crews arrived they could see the smoke billowing from the home and quickly attacked the fire to save the family home. Despite bringing the fire under control in about 10 minutes the home suffered significant damage.

No one was injured in the blaze and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Red Cross was on the scene to assist the family of three adults and three kids.

Firefighters want to remind everyone to change smoke alarm batteries this weekend as you change your clocks this weekend.