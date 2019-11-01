Technical issue halts payday for many Capital One customers

RICHMOND, Va. — A technical issue is causing Capital One customers to not have access to their accounts and not receive their direct deposit paychecks.

The company posted a message on its Twitter account confirming the issue. They were also experiencing technical issues Monday of this week.

Capital One is experiencing a technical issue impacting customer money movement, including direct deposits, and the ability for some customers to access accounts. We are actively working to resolve the issue and restore all services. We greatly apologize for the inconvenience. — Capital One (@AskCapitalOne) November 1, 2019

Customers started posting to social media Friday morning saying that they are unable to access their accounts and haven’t been paid.

There is no timeline on when the issue will be resolved.