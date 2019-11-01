‘That’s just your worst dream’: Metro mom hoping for new tips to solve son’s 2018 murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An Edwardsville mother is hoping that the public will come forward and provide new leads in her son's murder case.

Alexander "K.C." Gillespie, 20, was found shot to death March 11, 2018 in KCK. His white SUV had crashed into the Forest Glen Apartment complex in the 6300 block of Tauromee Avenue.

"The weather, you didn't have to wear a jacket, so I'm sure that there were people outside," K.C.'s mom, Michelle Gillespie, said.

K.C. had just talked to his girlfriend at 1:15 p.m. when he was driving home from work. He was pronounced dead just 15 minutes later.

Michelle said that her son grew up in KCK, but she does not know why he was there that day. She recalled her last moments with him the night before.

"I was at Sonic and he's like, 'Hey mom, will you get me something to eat?'" she said. "And he was talking about his job and just, we had a good conversation, and then I ran the food by him to his house 'cause it was right down the street. So that was the last time I got to see him."

Michelle and her family, including K.C., had spent a lot of recent time with her father in the hospital.

"That's just your worst dream," she said. "Then the next day, my father passed away, so we had both of their funerals together."

Michelle said so much loss in such a short amount of time has been difficult to deal with.

"It's been horrible. I don't even think I've really got to grieve my dad's passing because, you know, it's so unnatural to bury your child. No parent should have to ever do that."

K.C. left behind a daughter, who was just 2 years old at the time.

"His favorite thing was to eat popcorn, and she just wants the whole ball out the whole bag of popcorn and doesn't want to share with anybody," Michelle said. "So I mean, in just some of her actions and some of her sayings that she says is a lot like her dad."

Investigators are hoping that someone who may have witnessed the shooting that day will come forward with information. There's a $6,000 reward in the case.

If you have any information, you can report it anonymously to the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).