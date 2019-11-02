× 13-year-old from Olathe missing, police say he ran away

OLATHE, Kan. — Police are asking the public for help in locating a 13-year-old who they say ran away from home.

Jayden Alexander was last seen on Nov. 2 at 1:54 p.m. 1900 block of East Sheridan Bridge Lane.

Alexander is a white male standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown hair and was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black and white joggers and black Nike shoes.

Police said the teen might be trying to get to his uncle’s house in Grandview, Missouri.

Officials ask anyone with information on his location to please contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500 or 911