Chiefs activate backup quarterback Chad Henne for Vikings game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have activated backup quarterback Chad Henne from injured reserve, giving them another option against the Minnesota Vikings if Patrick Mahomes is unable to play Sunday.

Mahomes dislocated his kneecap two weeks ago in Denver and is listed as questionable. He missed last week’s loss to Green Bay when veteran Matt Moore started in his place.

In a press conference on Friday, Nov. 1, Head Coach Andy Reid didn’t yet reveal who the quarterback for the upcoming game would be.

“He did good this week… He added quite a bit,” Reid said in regards to how Mahomes did in practice.

Reid told reporters he would release more information later that day. However, there’s still no word on which quarterback will start against the vikings.

If Mahomes misses another game, Moore would likely start with Henne the backup.

In other roster moves Saturday, the Chiefs waived rookie quarterback Kyle Shurmur, placed offensive tackle Greg Senat on injured reserve and promoted defensive tackle Joey Ivie to the 53-man roster.