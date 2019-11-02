× Couple busted in $2.7 million interstate stolen beauty products operation

GILBERT, Ariz. — A Gilbert couple was arrested today for allegedly operating an interstate stolen goods operation that took in more than $2.7 million from online sales.

Gilbert police Sgt. Mark Marino said 42-year-old Zach Robbins and his wife, 47-year-old Jie Robbins, were arrested after a search warrant was served at their home near Higley and Warner roads. Their arrest comes after a three-month investigation, according to a report by KPHO.

Detectives said they found around $500,000 to $750,000-worth of stolen over-the-counter health and beauty products inside the home.

Police believe the married couple has been conducting interstate sales of stolen property for more than four years.

Investigators also believe that the pair would pay others to shoplift items from local stores. Marino says the couple would then resell the merchandise through eBay and Amazon store fronts.

The two have been booked on charges of trafficking stolen property, money laundering and illegal control of an enterprise.