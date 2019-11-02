Man found dead in Old Northeast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are investigating an early morning death investigation.

Investigators responded to a medical call near 6th Street & Benton Boulevard Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found a man dead in the street.

The victim has not been publicly identified, and police could not immediately say if foul play was involved. They do ask that you call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS if you can provide information in this case. You can also submit a tip here.