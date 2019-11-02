Metro group using golf to honor fallen first responders with tribute stones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A metro group is raising money for fallen officers tomorrow with a big golf tournament.

The Honor Campaign creates memorials called tribute stones as a way to honor officers and firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

The stones are embedded with audio recordings of special moments in their lives. These recordings often include their last words spoken while on their last call.

"They become a soundtrack about their life," Jaren Higginbotham, with the Honor Campaign, said.

Tribute stones are monuments with the officers picture that are put in places around the metro.

The founders of the honor campaign are holding a tournament at top golf tomorrow to raise money for tribute stones for Wyndotte County Sheriff's deputies Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer.

"It's the community's way to show honor and respect by keeping these stories alive through tribute stone story telling monument," Shelly Higginbotham, with the Honor Campaign, said. "Theresa King was the mother of 3. I'm a mother of three. She deserves for her story to live on for future generations. Patrick Rohrer, father of 2, deserves for his story to live on for future generations. That's why we are doing this to give honor to these families."

There are many more stones to be placed. Each stone costs about $10,000 to create.

It's too late to sign up for the golf tournament. However, the organization is always looking for donations. They even have special gifts for donors going on this weekend.

You can find more about the Honor Campaign on their website.