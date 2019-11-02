× Police investigate death of infant in Riverside, Missouri

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — A 5-week-old is dead after responders and medical professionals failed to revive the infant.

The first responders received a call for emergency medical services for the baby at about 5:50 a.m. Saturday. Crews went to the baby’s home and took the baby to Children’s Mercy Hospital Saturday.

The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

When emergency crews responded to the infant’s home, two adults were at home with the baby.

Police say the baby was unresponsive and not breathing at the home. Efforts to revive the baby at the hospital were unsuccessful.

A Riverside Police Department spokesperson says police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death.