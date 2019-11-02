× Police need help in 20 year old cold case: woman vanished after a bar fight in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police still need the public’s help in a cold case from 20 years ago. On the evening of February 23, 1999, Ms. Star Boomer vanished.

Boomer was a patron of Uncle Mike’s Bar at 49th and Metropolitan in Kansas City, Kansas. Witnesses told police an altercation unfolded in the bar, and it involved Boomer and a man with a criminal history and known violent behavior, particularly toward women.

On that night more than 20 years ago, Boomer allegedly fell to the ground, causing her to lose consciousness. Witnesses say two men carried her out of the bar. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since then.

Boomer’s mother, Hazel Hurtie, previously said a witness told her Shon Pernice was the last person to see her daughter alive. She told FOX4 back in 2012 that he treated her daughter’s injured arm following the bar fight — and before other men dragged her out of the venue.

Pernice is serving time now for killing his wife, Renee Pernice in January 2009. He pushed her, and she died from the fall. He previously worked as a paramedic for the Independence Fire Department. It took him three years before he went before a Clay County judge and admitted he was responsible for his wife’s death. There was hope during his trial that he might shed some light on Boomer’s case.

Boomer was 39 years old with a young son. There is a headstone for her but no grave. Her family is hoping she or her remains will be found and there will be some closure.

Two men were originally charged in the case, but prosecutors eventually dropped the charges because witnesses were scared and unwilling to cooperate.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are continuing the investigation. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation website “Investigators believe several individuals may have knowledge and information to help solve this crime.” At this time, there hasn’t been enough evidence to proceed with an arrest or prosecution.

If you know something that could help solve this case, call the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, Homicide/Robbery Unit at 913-573-6010 or the KBI at 1-800 KS CRIME (1-800-572-7643). You can also call the anonymous tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a $5,000 award available in this case.

39.115531 -94.626787