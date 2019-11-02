Woman killed in northeastern Kansas head-on collision

ST. MARYS, Kan.  — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Belvue woman has been killed in the head-on crash of a pickup truck and sport utility vehicle on U.S. Highway 24 just west of St. Marys in northeastern Kansas.

The Capital-Journal reports that the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.

A 19-year-old St. Marys man driving a pickup went west in the eastbound lane of the highway, hitting an SUV driven the woman, 54-year-old Kathleen Cummings.

Cummings was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 19-year-old driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

