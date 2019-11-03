Day of the Dead celebration brings life to KCK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Dia De Los Muertos is a traditional celebration that started over 3,000 years ago in Mexico. Saturday Central Avenue in KCK celebrated their third celebration in its honor.

"It's a party," laughed Edward Galasia. "We’re not celebrating the dead, we’re celebrating the memory of our loved ones; this is memorial day with the flavor and spice of Mexico."

Edward Galasia told FOX4 that traditional Day of the Dead celebrations are usually an intimate experience among family.

"It's about enjoying meals and fun memories," he said. "We’re celebrating the life that we all have with the souls, they are coming back to celebrate with their loved ones. This is normally a private celebration where the families gather around their own place and invite the memory of their loved ones, their spirit to join them."

Galasia told FOX4 that events like Saturday stand against community violence, like the KCK bar shooting in early October.

"We wanted them [family of the victims] to know they are part of the community and they are embraced but they declined because it’s too fresh, it’s too new," he explained. "It just happened but I believe they have to mourn and we’re helping them; part of our t-shirt sells are going to the family."

The Day of the Dead celebration saw hundreds of people in KCK Saturday and though the message was to appreciate and celebrate life, those in attendance say they stand against violence that takes those lives away.