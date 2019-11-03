Officials investigating after woman found bound and unconscious in vehicle near Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Osage County detectives are investigating after a woman was found bound and unconscious inside a vehicle late Saturday night.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies performed a welfare check around 11:30 p.m. at the former Wakarusa Valley school building near East 1000 Road and North 1116 Road at the request of the Topeka Police Department.

At the scene a woman was located in a white Silverado truck, bound and unconscious. She was taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital where they were met by Osage County detectives who took over the investigation.

Lawrence Public Schools said the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that none of the crimes involved occurred in Douglas County or had any connection to the school district or the school property, other than that is where the vehicle with the victim was located.