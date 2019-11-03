× Police asking for help to find missing KCK woman with Alzheimer’s

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are asking the public to help locate 79-year-old Herminia Razo-Arevalo, a missing Kansas City, Kansas resident.

According to police, Razo-Arevalo was last seen near the 2900 block of State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. She was wearing a set of pink pajamas, but it is possible she changed into a black turtleneck and might be wearing bright blue shoes. She is described as having brown eyes and grey hair.

Ms. Razo-Arevalo suffers from Alzheimer’s and is without her daily medication that she requires.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Ms. Razo-Arevalo is urged to call the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department at 913-596-3000.