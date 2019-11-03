Police asking for help to find missing KCK woman with Alzheimer’s

Posted 2:21 pm, November 3, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are asking the public to help locate 79-year-old Herminia Razo-Arevalo, a missing Kansas City, Kansas resident.

According to police, Razo-Arevalo was last seen near the 2900 block of State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. She was wearing a set of pink pajamas, but it is possible she changed into a black turtleneck and might be wearing bright blue shoes. She is described as having brown eyes and grey hair.

Ms. Razo-Arevalo suffers from Alzheimer’s and is without her daily medication that she requires.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Ms. Razo-Arevalo is urged to call the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department at 913-596-3000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.