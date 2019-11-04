Boil water advisory issued for parts of Johnson and Miami counties

SPRING HILL, Kan. — A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Johnson County and Miami County, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The advisory has been issued for Spring Hill and the portion of Johnson Co RWD 7 located south of Highway 56. KDHE said people north of Highway 56 are served water originating from Olathe and are not subject to the advisory.

A a boil water advisory has also been issued for Miami Co RWD 2 in Miami County.

KDHE said people in these areas should observe the following precautions until further notice.

• If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

• Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

• Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

• Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

KDHE officials say they issued these advisories because of high turbidity, which may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.