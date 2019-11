KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Superstar Cher announced Monday that she added new dates to her tour, and she is coming to Kansas City next year.

Cher’s “Here We Go Again Tour” will be at Sprint Center on Saturday, April 18.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.

Presales begin Thursday, Nov. 7. at 10 a.m.