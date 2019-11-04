Chief’s Mitch Schwartz hosts charity dinner as teammates trade uniforms for aprons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Mitch Schwartz plays football, of course. He also loves his wife, his dogs and cooking.

“My wife gets a little burnt out on barbecue I cook it so much," he said. "You can’t really cook a small brisket, so when you cook a brisket, it’s going to be in the house for about a week or so."

And he's not the only one who loves his dogs.

“Our dogs have over 125,000 followers on Instagram, which is more than her Instagram, my Instagram and my Twitter combined," the Chiefs offensive tackle said.

After four seasons of living in Kansas City, it made sense for the Chiefs star to create a charity event that combined his passions.

On Monday night, he hosted his second annual ‘Que for a Cause. Money raised will benefit AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Britain Development and Midwest Animal ResQ.

“Being able to see what they do for those kids and the families is really special," Schwartz said. "Being able to obviously rescue dogs and keep the dogs out of adverse conditions is something that we really love, and so it just kind of came together.”

He said it was easy to get his teammates to trade uniforms for aprons for the night.

“A lot of offensive linemen are going to be in here," he said before the event. "It’s not too hard to entice them with barbecue and good food, so we’re able to come and serve the guests. It’s something that’s fun. You get to meet a lot of the fans and you get to meet the people who are cheering you on on Sunday.”

Just in case you’re an aspiring home cook yourself, he’s got some advice:

“Just try it. Just have fun with it. You’re going to mess up, you’re going to overcook something, you’re going to undercook something. It’s all trial and error. It’s all fun. I mean, no one’s going to be too disappointed. You can always order a pizza if you need to at the end of the day!”

The team travels to Nashville this weekend to take on the Tennessee Titans.

