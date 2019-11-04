Coworkers pays it forward to man working to stop crime in community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- This FOX4 Pay It Forward Award goes to an unsung hero helping fight crime in Kansas City.

Beth Falkenstein nominated Calvin Neal, who works at the ADHOC Group Against Crime, because she said he's consistently working to make his community a better place.

"You are one of the most generous kind people I know, and you’re always looking out for the people," Falkenstein told Neal while surprising him with the award and $400 cash.

Neal was speechless.

See the surprise in the video above.

FOX4 loves your ideas for our future Pay-It-Forward stories. To nominate someone who’s not a relative, click on or tap this link.