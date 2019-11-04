Gladstone police searching for 16-year-old girl missing since Halloween

Posted 8:53 pm, November 4, 2019, by

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Gladstone police are searching for a missing teen who hasn’t been seen since early on the morning of Halloween.

Julia Michaels was last seen around 4 a.m. that day wearing black and white spandex pants, a dark-colored short-sleeve shirt and red high-top Converse shoes.

The 16-year-old is described as 5-foot-7, weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone who has seen her or anyone with information to call Det. Eppert at 816-436-3550.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.