Gladstone police searching for 16-year-old girl missing since Halloween

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Gladstone police are searching for a missing teen who hasn’t been seen since early on the morning of Halloween.

Julia Michaels was last seen around 4 a.m. that day wearing black and white spandex pants, a dark-colored short-sleeve shirt and red high-top Converse shoes.

The 16-year-old is described as 5-foot-7, weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone who has seen her or anyone with information to call Det. Eppert at 816-436-3550.