Kansas City teen charged in string of northland robberies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is facing charges for allegedly robbing multiple businesses in the northland.

Achebe Arome, 18, faces robbery and armed criminal action charges in Clay and Platte counties.

According to court documents, Arome robbed five businesses between Oct. 13 and Oct. 16.

On Oct. 13, Arome allegedly the Casey’s General Store and the Temp Stop on N.W. Barry Road with a knife.

On Oct. 16, Arome allegedly robbed World’s Liquor, Shell Station and Red Wok Chinese Restaurant, all on N. Oak Trafficway.

During the robberies of World’s Liquor and Shell Station, Arome allegedly used a gun and dropped it near the scene.

When the gun was discovered, detectives discovered that the serial number was scratched off and the trigger guard was broken.

When he was arrested, Arome confessed to all five robberies and identified himself on surveillance video. According to court documents, Arome allegedly told detectives that he stole the gun out of someone’s vehicle.

Arome is currently being held in the Clay County jail.