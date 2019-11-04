× Lake house part of former KCK police chief investigation up for rent for UG employees

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A house at Wyandotte County Lake, once the source of some “double dipping” scrutiny when former KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler lived there, is now up for rent.

The Unified Government is offering the home, located at 3450 E. Lake Drive, for a UG employee to rent.

The investigation involving Zeigler was brought about to determine if he “double dipped” when he took time off to work on the house and then also received credit from the UG for the work. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation turned over the case to the Wyandotte County Attorney’s office back in May.

Zeigler told FOX4 in an interview back in September when he announced his retirement that he hadn’t seen the report from KBI but that a KBI agent told him and his attorney very clearly that he did nothing wrong.

According to the UG, the new lease for the house would begin January 1, 2020 with a rent of $1,100 a month.

An open house was held Monday afternoon and another one will be held for UG employees Tuesday from 9-11 a.m.