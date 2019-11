SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri troopers say a missing man from Springfield could be headed to the Metro.

Clemon May disappeared on Sunday night in a red 2018 Toyota Avalon. He expressed a desire to return to a previous home in Independence, and his cell phone was pinged in Warrensburg Sunday night. The 92 year old suffers from memory loss.

If you have information about his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.