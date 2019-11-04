Parents of missing woman want custody of her child as husband sits in Missouri jail

Posted 10:46 am, November 4, 2019, by

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The parents of a missing Chinese woman and her jailed U.S. husband both want guardianship of the couple’s 1-year-old daughter.

An attorney for the parents of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji Elledge said a written statement that it is in the “best interest” of the child that they obtain custody, instead of their son-in-law’s mother, Jean Elledge. A hearing is set for Monday.

Mengqi Ji Elledge’s husband, Joseph Elledge, is jailed in Columbia, Missouri, on $500,000 bond on a child abuse charge. He hasn’t been charged in the disappearance of his wife, although charging documents say he took a long drive through unfamiliar remote areas before reporting her missing on Oct. 9. The abuse is alleged to have occurred several months earlier.

Jean Elledge’s attorney didn’t immediately return a phone message.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.