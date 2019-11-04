Plowboy’s famous BBQ nachos

Ingredients:

Makes 1-2 servings

1 cup heavy cream

8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, hand-grated*

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups of your favorite wafer-thin corn tortilla chips

6 ounces leftover pulled pork or brisket

1 (16-ounce) bottle BBQ Sauce, for garnish

Sour cream, for garnish

Pickled jalapenos, for garnish

Directions:

In a saucepan over medium heat, melt butter and gradually whisk in flour.

Add milk, cheese and salt, stirring until the cheese is melted.

Spread chips out across a half sheet pan and spoon cheese over the chips.

Add leftover meat.

Drizzle with desired amount of barbeque sauce and sour cream.

Garnish with jalapenos, if desired.

 

*Plowboy’s pitmaster/owner Todd Johns encourages you to grate your own for a higher quality cheese sauce. Pre-grated cheese has a flour coating and it does not offer an even melt.

