Plowboy’s famous BBQ nachos
Ingredients:
Makes 1-2 servings
1 cup heavy cream
8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, hand-grated*
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 cups of your favorite wafer-thin corn tortilla chips
6 ounces leftover pulled pork or brisket
1 (16-ounce) bottle BBQ Sauce, for garnish
Sour cream, for garnish
Pickled jalapenos, for garnish
Directions:
In a saucepan over medium heat, melt butter and gradually whisk in flour.
Add milk, cheese and salt, stirring until the cheese is melted.
Spread chips out across a half sheet pan and spoon cheese over the chips.
Add leftover meat.
Drizzle with desired amount of barbeque sauce and sour cream.
Garnish with jalapenos, if desired.
*Plowboy’s pitmaster/owner Todd Johns encourages you to grate your own for a higher quality cheese sauce. Pre-grated cheese has a flour coating and it does not offer an even melt.