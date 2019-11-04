× Sugar Creek police ask for help finding missing 20-year-old woman

SUGAR CREEK, Mo. — Sugar Creek police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman who may be a danger to herself without her medication.

Police said 20-year-old Mackenzie L. Graves has not been seen she was released from a local hospital Friday.

Her family said the last time they heard from her was Saturday, Nov. 2. Now they’re worried she may try to injury herself.

Graves has bi-polar disorder and needs to take medicine three times a day.

She is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see Graves or know where should could be, call the Sugar Creek Police Department at (816) 252-5560.