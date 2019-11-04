Teen charged in Johnson County murder remains on house arrest months after giving birth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- There are new charges in the murder of an Overland Park teenager. Plus two months after giving birth, a third suspect remains on house arrest awaiting her fate.

"There's no reason at all why she should be out," Amy Workman, mother of victim Ben Workman, told FOX4.

Workman's mother can't believe the status of her son's case.

"It's not right," Workman said. "The judge has something wrong with his mind to allow this to happen. It's not fair that she's able to live a normal life when my son is dead because of her."

The girl is innocent until proven guilty and charged, along with 21-year-old Alan Hicks and 24-year-old Raymond Cherry. In January, police say Hicks, Cherry and the teenager conspired to and killed Workman.

Last month, in Hicks' and Cherry's preliminary hearing, prosecutors introduced additional charges against the two men: two counts of aggravated robbery for Hicks. For Cherry, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and one of count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

"I cry all the time," Workman said. "I wish they had taken me and not him. These people so carelessly, without a thought, took my son's life."

The teen girl was released on house arrest at the end of August ahead of giving birth.

Now, Workman said it's been long enough, and she needs to be back behind bars awaiting trial. She said it hurt to see her at the preliminary hearing with her child.

"She's still out, and it's difficult because she walked by me with her baby, and her hair was all done, and she was in street clothes, and it made me angry," Workman said.

FOX4 reached out to the teen's lawyer, and the judge in this case, but have not heard back. One of the attorneys on the case said her status may be brought up at her next court date.

Workman said she will keep fighting for her son and showing up at every court date she can.

"I love my son, and I always will, and I'm the voice for him, and I miss him and I always will every moment of every day," Workman said.

The teen is expected back in court on Nov. 19.