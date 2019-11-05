× 74-year-old woman and multiple cats dead in Sibley house fire

SIBLEY, Mo. — A 74-year-old woman and multiple cats are dead following a house fire Tuesday.

The fire happened at the woman’s Sibley, Missouri home. Sibley is about a 40 minute drive northeast of Kansas City.

Authorities reportedly told a family member the fire started in the kitchen and caused extensive damage to the back of the house.

The woman died from smoke inhalation associated with the fire, the family member added.

Firefighters found at least five cats dead at the home. They found another 15 to 20 still alive after the fire.

Family on the scene said the woman rescued cats and would give them away.