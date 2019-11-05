Boil water advisory cancelled for parts of Johnson and Miami counties

SPRING HILL, Kan. — A boil water advisory has been cancelled for parts of Johnson County and Miami County, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The advisory was issued for Spring Hill and the portion of Johnson Co RWD 7 located south of Highway 56. KDHE said people north of Highway 56 are served water originating from Olathe and were not subject to the advisory.

A a boil water advisory has also been cancelled for Miami Co RWD 2 in Miami County.

KDHE officials say they issued these advisories because of high turbidity, which may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.