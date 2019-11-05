Contract worker dies after making contact with power line near 79th and State Line

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Officials are investigating after one person was electrocuted Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County.

The incident took place near 79th and State Line just before 1:30 p.m.

Police tell FOX4 the victim, a man in his mid-forties, was doing contract work at a gas station. He was in a cherry picker and made contact with a power line.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released at this time.

Evergy is on scene inspecting the power lines.

