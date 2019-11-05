KC sisters accuse animal control officers of abuse after dog loses 27 teeth during bite call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's note: Some viewers might find some of the footage included in the video above graphic.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One metro family says their dog has been abused.

Their concern stems from a weekend biting incident, resulting in most of their dog's teeth being knocked out. The Whitmire sisters, Berneithia and Pamela, complain officers used too much force outside their home near 53rd and Hedges.

Berneithia and Pamela said they came home from church on Friday to find their porch covered in blood and teeth.

They said they`d warned neighbor kids to stay away from their dog, Charger. Still, one of them, a 7-year old neighbor boy, was bitten this weekend.

The Whitmires shared their Ring doorbell camera video, which shows Kansas City Animal Control officers taking possession of Charger. The next day, they said they got word from KC Pet Project their dog was missing 27 of its 42 teeth.

Those video clips show officers struggling with the barking dog. A bite incident report from Kansas City Animal Control stated officers tried to call the owners, but no one answered their calls.

"You can tell the dog was very frightened because people are coming up to bother him," Berneithia Whitmire said. "What we see was cruelty. We see them slapping on him back and forth."

The Whitmire sisters said Charger isn't typically aggressive, but in this case, the dog felt threatened in his own yard.

So far, their vet bill is running around $200 for pain medication and antibiotics, but the dog will need surgeries to remove his remaining teeth and to replace the ones he's lost.

The Whitmires admit Charger has no city-issued dog license. Charger is on a mandatory 10-day quarantine, which is the policy when Kansas City Animal Control officers respond to a bite.

"I guess it's OK for the city to come on your property and abuse your dog?" Pamela Whitmire asked. "I guess it’s OK for the city to come on your property and abuse your dog."

John Baccala. a spokesperson for Kansas City Animal Control, said officers did as they're trained to do. He said standard protocol is for a metal control stick to be used to safely apprehend the animal.

"It`s my understanding, after talking to animal health officers and seeing the report, the dog was highly agitated," Baccala said. "The dog, in fact, bit through one of the control sticks, and it took two control sticks to get the dog out of the truck once they brought it to the animal shelter."

The parents of the boy who was bitten said their son is doing OK, and he should be fine. The family isn't planning to take legal action against the Whitmires.

Baccala said KC Pet Project is collecting money to help offset the costs of surgeries Charger will need to repair his mouth.