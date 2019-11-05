FOX4 Forecast: A brief warm up… then a plunge!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're off to a chilly start here in Kansas City... at least winds are light and we don't have to worry about wind chills this morning! Abundant sunshine expected into the afternoon with highs in the middle 50s. Closer to 60 degrees for Wednesday before our next front arrives. We're tracking a big drop in temperatures as well as precipitation. The latest timeline in the update here!

Joe's latest podcast is with a familiar face here in KC...former TV weatherman Joel Nichols. He's worked at a couple of TV stations here in the Metro and has had a great career over the years. In part 2 we talk about what he's up to now and some stories from his career

