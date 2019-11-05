One man shot, killed by law enforcement in Pettis County during disturbance call

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. — One man in Pettis County has died after being shot by law enforcement Tuesday night, officials say.

The Pettis County Sherrif’s Office said deputies were called to a disturbance at a home in the rural northwest part of the county, near Beaver Dam Road and Oak Point Road.

When they arrived, a man inside the house came out with a gun and disobeyed commands to drop the weapon, said Sgt. Bill Lowe with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. MSHP was called to the home as backup.

That’s when officers from both agencies fired, hitting the man. He died from his injuries. The sheriff’s office has not released the man’s name at this time.

Investigators initially said the man fired at responding officers, but further information from the highway patrol indicates that might not be the case.

MSHP said other people were inside at the time, but nobody else was injured.

Sheriff Kevin Bond has asked MSHP to lead in the investigation. They’re now trying to determine who fired the deadly shot.