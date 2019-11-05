Overland Park will reduce speed limit at intersection where crash injured 4 girls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- City engineers have decided to create a school speed zone around the intersection where a crash recently injured four girls walking to school.

Changes will soon take place near 87th and Grant streets.

The city says it's unlikely a reduced speed limit would have made a difference in a crash where two drivers have been cited for running a red light.

But following the scary crash that was caught on camera, Overland Park's traffic engineer says he received a call from a relative of one of the injured girls, questioning the 40 mile an hour speed limit along 87th Street.

As a result of that inquiry, Overland Park has decided to create a 30 mile an hour school speed zone for about one block on either side of the intersection of 87th and Grant streets.

The speed limit will be reduced for only about 45 minutes, twice a day during the school week.

"Obviously in this case it was an issue where people were running the red light at the end of the yellow," said Brian Shields, the city's traffic engineer. "Would a slower speed limit make a difference? We don’t know. We do hope people will pay attention and take that into account when they are driving."

Signs will be posted at the end of the year creating the new school speed zone. They will include yellow lights that will flash during the times when the reduced speed limits are in effect.

It's hoped that will get drivers' attention, if nothing more a reminder that young children may be out and about near them.

In evaluating the intersection, Shields says he noticed that some children don't cross 87th Street at the school crossing. That can be a safety concern if kids continue to cross four lanes of traffic in the middle of the block.