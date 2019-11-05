Police identify contract worker killed after making contact with power line near 79th and State Line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. -- Officials have now identified the person who was electrocuted Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County.

The incident took place near 79th and State Line just before 1:30 p.m.

Police tell FOX4 the victim was doing contract work and was in a cherry picker when he made contact with a power line.

The victim, identified as 48-year-old Michael T. Young, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Every time you’re going to be working near an electrical power line, overhead especially, you should definitely take extra precautions,” Prairie Village Major Byron Roberson said. “Usually construction companies know to do that. So, in this case there might just not have been oversight that was observing what was going on and sometimes that does happen.”

Evergy was on scene inspecting the power lines.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.