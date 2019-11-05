Student dead after a gun is unintentionally fired at UCM apartment

Posted 10:21 am, November 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:28AM, November 5, 2019

Bullets generic

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — A University of Central Missouri student is dead after a gun was unintentionally discharged at an on campus apartment Monday afternoon.

The gunshot killed Stephon Abron, of St. Charles.

When police arrived at the apartment around 3:30 p.m., they determined there was no ongoing threat to the community. Officials did arrest another student in connection with the shooting.

“The UCM community is saddened by this tragedy,” a spokes person for the university said in a statement Tuesday. “The university will offer assistance through the counseling center to students who may need support. The Employee Assistance Program is available to assist employers.”

