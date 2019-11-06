× 1 dead in crash near 40 Highway and Stadium Drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency crews are on scene of a crash Wednesday afternoon where at least one person has died.

The crash was reported just before 12:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 40, just east of Stadium Dr.

It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash. Police tell FOX4 that one person was ejected from a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new details become available.