KC man who suffered gunshot wounds convicted of illegal gun charges after fatal 2016 crash

Posted 8:17 pm, November 6, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was convicted in federal court Wednesday of illegally possessing firearms after a deadly 2016 crash.

Keith Carnes, 30, was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm and drug charges.

According to court documents, on Aug. 30, 2016, Carnes was suffering from a gunshot wound and trying to drive himself to the hospital when he ran a red light near 63rd and Prospect, causing a three car pile-up that killed 24-year-old Patrick Mercer.

Carnes told officers that he had been shot and they broke a window to help him. When officers did that, they discovered a bag of marijuana and a semi-automatic handgun in the car.

Prosecutors said they tracked the gun to a shooting on Aug. 16, 2016. The victim identified Carnes as the person who had fired shots at him.

Carnes also has a DWI conviction from 2014. During that incident, he was also speeding and had a gun in his waistband.

The jury deliberated for less than an hour before handing down a guilty verdict Wednesday. Carnes faces a sentence of up to 10 years on each of the three counts.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.

