KC police investigating second homicide in less than 6 hours

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are on the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday evening. This is the second deadly shooting in the metro in just less than six hours.

The incident was reported just after 6 p.m. near 31st and Van Brunt. Police tell FOX4 the shooting took place a few blocks away from that location but this is where the victim was located.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Earlier Wednesday, just after 3 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near E. 54th and Olive streets. There they found a man lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told officers they heard multiple gunshots and saw a black pickup truck leaving the area headed westbound. Detectives are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting at this time.

It is unknown at this time if the two killings are related. The two shootings mark the city’s 124th and 125th homicide of 2019, compared to 116 at this time last year.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477 or the homicide unit at 816-234-5043. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.