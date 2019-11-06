KCK elementary student cashes in after growing a giant 3.4-pound cabbage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A student at Delaware Ridge Elementary School in KCK grew a 3.4-pound cabbage as part of a class project. Spoiler alert: She won in a big way!

Isabela Carrillo is cashing in on a cabbage she grew this past summer. She and her third (now fourth) grade class competed in the National Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program.

"I couldn't believe that I won because there were a lot of people that submitted their cabbage," Isabela said. "It was kind of a big deal."

A huge deal, actually. More than one million third graders in 48 states took part, each hoping to win biggest and "Best in State."

"It was super big!" Isabela said.

"I was so proud of her because she worked really hard for it," Isabela's mom Carmen Carrillo said. "She really did water the plant by herself."

She watered the colossal cabbage every other day, made sure it got enough sun and that the bugs were staying away.

Carmen liked the program because it taught her daughter responsibility, which is one life skill teacher Kristi Rivera wanted them to learn.

"Hearing them give tips to each other like, 'Have you tried this?' 'Oh, yours has bugs? Have you tried this strategy?'" Rivera said. "So just hearing them being experts of their own learning and sharing their tips with one another."

Another bonus: Isabela received $1,000 to put toward her education.

"That is just, like, crazy because I can use that money to go to college because that's what we're going to do with the money," she said.

Isabela is now looking forward to watching her savings account grow because the cabbage... Well, it's long gone.

"We had it for dinner one night, and it was very good," her mom said.

"We ate it," Isabela said laughing. "It tasted like really fresh."

The Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program is free, and they provide the cabbage. If your third grade students would like to participate next year, visit this site.