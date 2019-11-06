FOX4 Forecast: Tracking a cold front

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Enjoy the warm up today ahead of our next cold front because temperatures will plunge Thursday! Overnight, we will track a cold rain transitioning to a wintry mix briefly tomorrow morning. This is not expected to accumulate or cause issues on roadways. This isn't the only plunge we will see in the updated Long Ranger. We're tracking an even strong front for early next week in the forecast here!

Joe's latest podcast is with a familiar face here in KC...former TV weatherman Joel Nichols. He's worked at a couple of TV stations here in the Metro and has had a great career over the years. In part 2 we talk about what he's up to now and some stories from his career

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter, Michelle Bogowith, and Garry Frank will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page