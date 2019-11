KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man out walking his dog has died after being hit by a car Wednesday night.

Shortly before 6:15, first responders were called to the area of Blue Parkway and Blue Ridge Cutoff on a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

The Kansas City Fire Department said the call was in regards to a man who was out walking a dog who had been hit by a Honda.

Kansas City police said the pedestrian died at the scene.

FOX4 has a crew on the way to the crash.