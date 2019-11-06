Mayor Quinton Lucas weighs in on voters’ decision to change MLK Jr. Blvd. back to The Paseo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Voters decided Tuesday that Martin Luther King Boulevard will be changed back to The Paseo.

In April members of "Save The Paseo" disagreed with how the city council rushed into changing the street name, to honor the civil rights leader. They said the council did not consider the people who live along The Paseo.

The group responded by collecting enough signatures to put the issue on Tuesday's ballot. There were 70 percent in favor of changing the name back to The Paseo.

Mayor Quinton Lucas addressed people's frustrations with the process on FOX4 Wednesday morning. He said this won't happen again.

"I learned from my mistakes," Lucas said. "The process was one that was less than ideal. It didn't reflect enough public engagement. I have regret I know a lot of people did. I recall some of my friends who supported the MLK name said they would meet with people up and down the street, that never happened... what we make sure happens is that we have that level of engagement instead of just saying it'll be this or that."

See FOX4's entire 7 minute interview with Mayor Lucas in the video player above.