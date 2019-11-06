New Netflix series features Dolly Parton and the stories behind 8 of her hit songs

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The queen of country music, Dolly Parton, is turning her classic songs into a new series.

Netflix released the first official trailer on Tuesday.

“Songs: they’re just stories, put to music,” Parton said in the trailer. “Songs I’ve written, they’re the stories of my life. Every triumph, every struggle, every smile, every sorrow. It’s the melody of my memories. It’s the sound of my heartstrings.”

“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” will be an anthology series on Netflix.

It dramatizes eight of Parton’s songs including the hit “Jolene.”

The series debuts Friday, Nov. 22.