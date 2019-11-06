Oklahoma vape shop owner pleads guilty in Kansas murder plot

OKLAHOMA CITY — A 70-year-old northwest Oklahoma man has pleaded guilty to trying to hire his business partner in Kansas to kill a man in Oklahoma City.

Court records show Vernon Wayne Brock of Alva signed a plea agreement Wednesday admitting he tried to “conduct a murder for hire” plot to kill the unidentified man.

Prosecutors say Brock asked his business partner in vape shots to kill the boyfriend of a former employee who had ended a sexual relationship with Brock. The employee and the business partner are not identified in court documents.

Brock was arrested and charged in April after giving the business partner a $5,000 check during a meeting in Kansas.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed not to pursue further charges in the case.

