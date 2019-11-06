× One person killed at 54th and Olive in Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in Kansas City, police say.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday near E. 54th and Olive streets. Police are on scene investigating.

Police said one person has died from their injuries, but they haven’t released any other details at this time.

This is the city’s 124th homicide of 2019, compared to 116 at this time last year.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will update as more information is confirmed.