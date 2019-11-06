Overland Park man charged with taking upskirt photos of woman in store

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Overland Park man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to take a photo underneath a woman’s skirt while she was shopping.

Joshua Weikel, 32, is charged with one count of invasion of privacy by video or picture in Johnson County court.

According to court documents, on July 9, a woman was inside of a retail store in Overland Park when a man she didn’t know leaned over and began taking pictures or video underneath her skirt.

The woman’s sister confronted the man and he ran away, got into a vehicle and fled the scene. A witness was able to get the license plate number.

Police were able to link the vehicle to Weikel. When he was questioned, Weikel allegedly admitted to being in the store and said he had had a “misunderstanding” with another customer.

Prosecutors allege that they have surveillance video from inside the store showing Weikel attempting to take photos underneath the woman’s skirt.

Weikel has bonded out of jail. He’s scheduled to be at a preliminary hearing Dec. 20 in Johnson County court.