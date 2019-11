LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Singer Melissa Etheridge recently spent they day with fans and gave them a tour of her hometown of Leavenworth, Kansas.

Etheridge posted photos from the day to Instagram and said she took them by her old home and school. She even took them on a carousel ride and hung out with Mayor Jermaine Wilson.

This was the first Etheridge Nation fan club event, the singer said.